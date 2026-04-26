Bulandshahr: Birthday celebration ends in triple murder at Khurja gym

A birthday celebration in Khurja town of Bulandshahr district allegedly turned into a triple murder after three members of a councillor’s family were shot dead inside a gym late Saturday night, police said. Representational image (Sourced)

The incident took place at RJS Fitness Gym on Subhash Marg during a party hosted by 33-year-old Jeetu Saini, the gym operator. Police said several youths had gathered when an argument broke out around 11 pm between Jeetu and Amardeep, 35, cousin of Ward 24 councillor Sanjay Saini. The dispute allegedly escalated after abusive language was used, with Manish, 32, Amardeep’s brother, also joining the confrontation.

According to police, Jeetu allegedly left the gym, returned with a licensed pistol and opened fire. Amardeep and Manish were shot at close range, while Akash, 19, nephew of Sanjay Saini, was chased and shot in the head while trying to flee. All three died on the spot.

The firing created panic inside the gym, with people taking cover behind equipment. The accused allegedly removed the CCTV DVR before fleeing in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police said an FIR is yet to be filed in the case.

Senior officers, including Kalanidhi Naithani, deputy inspector general (DIG), reached the spot and inspected the scene. Police teams led by Antriksh Jain, superintendent of police (SP), Rural, have been formed to arrest the accused.

Preliminary findings suggest alcohol consumption during the party may have contributed to the escalation. Shashank Srivastava, circle officer (CO), said liquor bottles and cigarettes were recovered from the spot.

Police are also probing an alleged old rivalry between the two sides, linked to a dispute over a Saini Dharamshala. A political angle is under examination as the accused is said to have had links with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

DIG Kalanidhi Naithani said the birthday dispute appears to be the immediate cause, though the exact motive is under investigation. “Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and establish the sequence of events,” he said.

Family members said the victims were key earners. “Manish is survived by a two-year-old daughter, while Amardeep leaves behind a five-year-old son and an infant daughter. Akash had been looking for a job. The family had also lost another member last year,” Sanjay Saini said.

Police said over 15 people have been detained for questioning, and nearby CCTV footage is being analysed.