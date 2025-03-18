Butler Palace transformation: Revamp into book café, cultural hub begins

The transformation of Butler Palace into a book café and cultural centre, aimed at preserving the state’s historical heritage, has begun. Built in 1915 by Raja Mahmudabad, in memory of Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler, the then deputy commissioner of Awadh, Butler Palace holds significant historical value for Lucknowites. Butler Palace in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is leading the project through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The rejuvenation will include structural repairs, façade conservation, and operational setup, all aimed at increasing public engagement and raising awareness about heritage conservation.

According to the LDA VC, Prathmesh Kumar, “Soon, Butler palace will have an art gallery, host exhibitions, workshops and more. To restore and repurpose it while preserving its original structure, the LDA has launched the rejuvenation process. This PPP project will be overseen by a special team formed by the LDA.”

The plan includes site clearance, structural repairs, external façade conservation, basic wiring, and operational setup, all under the supervision of experts. Additionally, efforts will increase public engagement and raise awareness about heritage conservation.

The book café at Butler Palace will not only provide study material but also offer snacks and beverages to visitors. To further enhance its role as a cultural hub, the palace will host various events, with support from coaching institutes for its operations and promotion.

The renovated Butler Palace will serve as a venue for workshops and classes promoting local art, culture, and heritage. The space will also be available for exhibitions and film screenings, showcasing local artists and historical narratives.

An art gallery will be set up to highlight the history of the palace and the surrounding region. Additionally, a light and sound show depicting stories from Lucknow’s history and folklore will be organised, offering an immersive experience for visitors.