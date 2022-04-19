Cab drivers strike work, Lucknow commuters hit
Demanding a hike in fares, a large number of drivers of app-based taxi services abstained from work on Monday and passengers had to bear the brunt with long waiting time and higher fare.
“Over 80% of the drivers were not ferrying passengers during the day. The strike will end at midnight and services will resume from tomorrow morning,” said RK Pandey, president, cab owners/drivers welfare organisation.
The call for the strike was given by the Lucknow Radio Taxi Chalak Sangh.
Those who booked taxis found the charges high as only limited vehicles were running. If the normal fare from Charbagh to Gomti Nagar was between ₹250 and ₹350, during the day it went beyond ₹500.
The drivers also demanded a reduction in commission taken by companies. “Expense in running a taxi has gone up but our income remains the same. The companies need to understand the issues of drivers,” said Pandey.
Karnal farmers protest auction of agriculture land of loan defaulter farmer
Agitated over the auction of nearly two acre agricultural land of a loan defaulting farmer, hundreds of farmers associated with farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Monday. The protesters alleged that the bank had sold out his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
Two held for Congress leader’s son’s murder in Yamunanagar
Two days after the 35-year-old son of a Haryana-based Congress leader was shot dead and three others were left injured by a group of men, two assailants were arrested for their involvement in murder, Yamunanagar police said on Monday. They were identified as Harpal and Nitesh, both from Kuruskhetra's Ladwa. The latter usually works for the former, police added.
Delhiwale: Connecting India through music
There is no knowing as to which song in which language may waft you over while passing by this music store. One afternoon, it was a Haryanvi folk number, while another time it was a satire song in Kumaoni. Its continuance reflects in the owner's failure to find a “better line of work”. Owner Rajendra Gupta, he founded the shop in 1992. “I started my business by stocking Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.”
World Liver Day: ‘You may get hepatitis C sharing nail clippers, towels of infected person’
Sharing personal items, and possibly even towels, pose infection risks as these may carry traces of blood and may present a risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is more commonly associated with sharing needles or equipment for injecting drugs. It's important to note that hepatitis C isn't easy to catch. Doctors said that damage to the liver is being caused with increased use of pesticides in food items.
Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts' administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence. Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.
