‘Cadaveric organ donation could be boon for kidney patients’

Awareness regarding cadaveric organ donation is very poor among masses which deprives many patients of an organ transplant.

“Many patients continue to get dialysis done as they fail to get kidney for transplant. Statistically 10% of the kidney patients (who need a transplant) get family donor and one percent cadaveric transplant. A transplant increases chance of survival of the patient by 70%,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director, Medanta Superspeciality hospital in a press conference to mark 101th kidney transplant by the hospital.

Among these 101 transplants, one was swap transplant also, where kidney from donors of two different patients donated kidney for each other’s patients. “The need is to understand that a brain dead patient can save several lives if cadaveric donation is accepted by family. Kidney, liver, heart, eyes (cornea) can give life and sight to others in need,” said Dr Kapoor.

Sharing details, Dr Kapoor in the press conference said first kidney transplant was done in June 2020 and during pandemic also transplants continued. “Completing 101 successful kidney transplant operations is the highest number of transplants by any private hospital in Central and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, including living donor transplants and blood type incompatible, kidney transplants,” said Dr Kapoor.

Among transplant patients, youngest was a 15-year-old and eldest a 64-year-old patient. The kidney for 15-year-old teenager, was donated by his 40-year-old mother, and he needed strong immunosuppressants to prevent organ rejection. The 64-year-old man got the kidney donated by a 70-year-old donor.