Cadbury chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown: Report
In a bizarre incident of theft, about 150 cartons of Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to news agencies. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The godown was earlier the home of Cadbury distributor Rajendra Singh Sidhu who recently shifted to an apartment in Gomti Nagar. Sidhu said he has filed an FIR at the Chinhat police station and urged locals to provide any inputs they have on the theft, reported news agency ANI.
“We've filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please guide us,” ANI quoted Rajendra Singh Sidhu as saying.
In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the old Chinhat house as a godown for storing the chocolates and got a call from a neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door was broken.
After arriving at the old house, the distributor found that the entire godown was empty and the security cameras were also taken away by the thieves. He told the police that the one of the neighbours heard a pick-up truck in the night and thought Sidhu had come to take away some stock. He suggested that the thieves may have used the truck to ferry the stolen chocolates.
Police are scanning the footage of other CCTV cameras installed in the area for some clues, according to media reports.
(With ANI inputs)
25 injured after train collision near Nagpur; probe ordered
At least 25 passengers were injured when a bogie of a passenger train collided with a goods train near Gondia, around 175km from Nagpur in the early hours oof Wednesday. Santosh Kumar, chief public relations officer of SE Central Railway informed that this accident happened due to the arrival of two trains on the same track. The goods train was also going towards Nagpur on the same track.
Rain lets up in Karnataka, forecast for very light showers in some areas
Rain in Karnataka seems to be showing signs of letting up at last, especially in the coastal areas that have been battered non-stop with landslides and house collapses, killing over 70 in around two months. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre on Tuesday forecasted isolated very light to light rain over the state. Kurkunda in the Shahapur Taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday received the highest rainfall of 47 mm.
Odisha floods: Over 250,000 people across 10 districts affected
Floods have affected over 250,000 people in at least 1,400 villages across Odisha's 10 districts as heavy rainfall in the upper and lower catchment areas of the Mahanadi swelled the river and led to breaches in embankments, a top official said. Special relief commissioner P K Jena said around 24,000 hectares of farmland has been marooned. Over 700 boarders were rescued after their school in the Cuttack district was marooned.
Rapid rail to deliver vegetables, milk in Delhi-NCR | What we know
The NCRTC established Regional Rapid Transit System - a rail-based, high-speed regional commuter transit system for Delhi-NCR, will also facilitate transportation of goods, Livehindustan reported. The first RRTS train set arrived at Duhai depot in June from its manufacturing unit in Savli in Gujarat. Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Line successfully conducted its first trial on August 7. Here's what we know about the transportation of goods via rapid rail in Delhi-NCR 1.
Cloudy sky, light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said Delhi is “likely to witness generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle” on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the average maximum temperature was recorded at 33.1C, which was one degree below the normal temperature around this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.6C, which was two degrees below the normal temperature at this time of the year.
