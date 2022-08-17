Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cadbury chocolates worth 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown: Report

lucknow news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 11:19 AM IST
  • Police are scanning the footage of other CCTV cameras installed in the area for some clues, according to media reports.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.(Unsplash)
ByHT News Desk

In a bizarre incident of theft, about 150 cartons of Cadbury chocolate bars worth 17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to news agencies. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The godown was earlier the home of Cadbury distributor Rajendra Singh Sidhu who recently shifted to an apartment in Gomti Nagar. Sidhu said he has filed an FIR at the Chinhat police station and urged locals to provide any inputs they have on the theft, reported news agency ANI.

“We've filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please guide us,” ANI quoted Rajendra Singh Sidhu as saying.

In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the old Chinhat house as a godown for storing the chocolates and got a call from a neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door was broken.

After arriving at the old house, the distributor found that the entire godown was empty and the security cameras were also taken away by the thieves. He told the police that the one of the neighbours heard a pick-up truck in the night and thought Sidhu had come to take away some stock. He suggested that the thieves may have used the truck to ferry the stolen chocolates.

Police are scanning the footage of other CCTV cameras installed in the area for some clues, according to media reports.

(With ANI inputs)

