CAG for active monitoring of incomplete PMAY-G houses in UP

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has recommended active monitoring of the completion of incomplete houses and pointed out glaring lapses in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) that deprived many beneficiaries of the basic amenities like the toilets and cooking gas etc in Uttar Pradesh. The CAG has questioned the quality of construction of the PMAY-G houses in Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

It has observed that although the state reported an achievement of 98 percent of the target in completion of houses there were various shortcomings and the results of joint physical verification (JPV) indicated that more action was required to fulfil the aspirations of a complete house as provided in the Framework for Implementation (FFI) of PMAY-G.

“20,215 houses sanctioned during 2016-23 were incomplete as of March 2025, despite exceeding the prescribed timeline of 12 months for their completion from the date of sanction” observed the CAG. It has made the observations in its report on implementation of PMAY-G in Uttar Pradesh tabled in the state Vidhan Sabha on December 24, 2025.

The CAG has questioned the quality of construction of the PMAY-G houses pointing out that the quality of construction of houses could not be ensured due to non-mapping of trained mason with each house sanctioned under the scheme. It also questioned non-construction of demo-houses in each block and said the demo houses were not constructed as per designs suggested by the union government.

The CAG has further recommended adequate and effective convergence with specified social sector schemes as envisaged in the PMAY-G guidelines to provide all basic amenities like toilets and cooking gas connections etc. “The result of Joint Physical Verification disclosed that out of 2079 sampled PMAY-G houses reported as complete, 77 were actually complete and thus progress of completion was overstated and deficiencies were also noticed in providing basic amenities such as toilets, cooking gas connections, electricity connections and piped drinking water connections in convergence with other schemes for PMAY-G houses,” observed the CAG.

It observed that out of 2079 houses examined under the JPV toilets were constructed in 1483 (71 percent), cooking gas was provided in 1271 (61 percent) houses while 1456 (70 percent) and 233 (11 percent houses) were provided with a piped drinking water supply connection.

It said: “Para 8,3 of FFI of PMAY-G provides that to ensure convergence at the ground level, the state and district level committees in their meetings should include convergence as an agenda with periodical monitoring and review.” It observed that monitoring of convergence was not ensured during 2017-23.

Other recommendations made include identification of landless beneficiaries across the state and all such identified beneficiaries are provided houses on priority basis. It said construction of demo houses as per designs and specifications recommended for the respective zones so that the beneficiaries could be made aware of the designs suitable for that region.

It also recommended thorough verification of all the overridden/mismatch cases and houses sanctioned with entries ‘blank’ and ‘question mark’ in place of name of beneficiaries, name of father and name of mother to rule out any malpractices.