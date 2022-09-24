Cameras on 700 junctions to be rewired with AI in Lucknow

An overhaul in the city’s traffic system on key roads and junctions is imminent to efficiently tackle the ever-growing movement of vehicles. Traffic signals in the city are set to be rewired with the introduction of artificial intelligence that will determine how frequently they are supposed to change colours, officials aware of the development said.

A Smart City official said: “Despite the signals, traffic jams are still common on key crossings of the city. Even during the non-peak hours, the signals work as per the timing of busy hours. That’s why the use of artificial intelligence in the timers for traffic signals was sought.”

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Singh said: “The new software is supposed to be installed in the ITMS cameras on crossings. The software will change the colour of the signals depending on the traffic pressure. The idea is to integrate traffic signals with the pressure for seamless vehicular movement.”

The civic official further explained that the traffic system works on a fixed pattern without considering the present situation. “The use of artificial intelligence will help in ensuring smooth flow of traffic besides saving fuel and benefiting the environment. It will reduce human errors and prevent accidents too.”

The Smart City officials said cameras equipped with AI are to be used on 700 junctions, adding that such a system was being practised at many places after being put to test in Mumbai.

The AI-equipped cameras will keep track of traffic in the range of 500 metres. With this, the integrated traffic management system is expected to become better and stronger.