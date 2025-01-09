Can ‘zero light, zero cop’ system decongest major crossings in Lucknow?

LUCKNOW The traffic department plans to implement the ‘zero light, zero cop’ system at 10 to 12 major crossings in the city to streamline traffic without relying upon traffic signals or cops, after a successful run of pilot projects in this regard at multiple crossings. The new arrangement in place at IT crossing in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Amit Verma said the system has shown positive results where it was implemented and there are plans to implement it at other big crossings where heavy flow of vehicles and long signals lead to bottleneck situations.

“The system has shown good results as it requires no manpower. The department is identifying crossings, after which it will be implemented there,” said additional DCP (traffic) AK Singh. “It can’t be implemented at narrow crossings. Hence, it has to be well thought of,” he added.

As an experiment, the initiative was first introduced at Mahanagar’s wireless chauraha in April 2024 , after which it was introduced at IT crossing and then at Pucca Pul in Daliganj in December 2024.

Explaining the idea, DCP (central) Raveena Tyagi said the police installed barriers at strategic points and introduced alternative routes to ensure better traffic control.

“These changes are designed to eliminate the need for manual traffic management and allow vehicles to move seamlessly through busy intersections. They will be required to turn left, take a U-turn at the divider and continue their journey,” she said.

Like in Mahanagar area, all vehicles coming from PAC Gate No. 1 turn left towards Classic chauraha and take a U-turn towards Channi Lal Chauraha towards their destination. Similarly, vehicles coming from Channi Lal Chauraha turn left towards the Rahimnagar intersection and to take a U-turn to reach their destination towards PAC Gate No. 1.

WHAT COMMUTERS SAY

“When I came here earlier, there would always be a traffic jam as the red light would be on for a long time and people had to wait for 2 minutes for the green light. With this initiative, we’ll not have to wait for a green light as the vehicles can keep moving,” said Prateek Singh, a daily commuter.

“Earlier, long queues at the crossing would halt the movement with all vehicles choking the crossing. With this system, no one will have to stop as U-turns will help free movement in all directions,” said Rajat Rastogi, a commuter at Wireless chauraha.

HOW IT WORKS

U-turns were traditionally considered one of the reasons for traffic jams. But the Lucknow Police has used them to curb traffic jams at busy crossings.

Motorists will have to take a U-turn to go to another lane. The main crossing will be closed, leaving no option for commuters but to take a U-turn to cross over to the next road.Thus there will be no stoppage of vehicles.