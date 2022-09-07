Cane dues, other issues: BKU starts indefinite dharna in Shamli
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait also arrived at the dharna site and accused the state government of scaring farmers.Tikait claimed that more than ₹560 crore was due on sugar mills of the district and the government was misleading people by presenting fake data
MEERUT The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) started an indefinite dharna at the collectorate in Shamli on Monday, demanding payment of sugarcane dues and redressal of grievances related to land acquisition and electricity.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait also arrived at the dharna site and accused the state government of scaring farmers. No officials reached the dharna spot till late in the day and Tikait warned that the issue would not be solved without dialogue.
Tikait claimed that more than ₹560 crore was due on sugar mills of the district and the government was misleading people by presenting fake data. He said that the government promised free electricity to farmers during its election campaign but now it was installing meters at their tube-wells and houses. He asked how the government could give free electricity after installing meters and accused it of exploiting farmers by increasing their tube-well load from 10 horsepower to 23 horsepower.
He said that dharna at Shamli collectorate would continue and appealed to farmers to strengthen the union in villages.
Tikait also asserted that farmers would prefer to go to jail instead of seeking bail from the court in Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Farmers recalled how Rakesh Tikait’s father Mahendra Singh Tikait started his first movement from the power station of Karmukheri village in Shamli and thereafter led many big farmer movements.
Rakesh Tikait felicitated farmer Rajendra Tikri and Bijendra Rathi who participated in Karmukheri movement in 1986 along with his father Mahendra Singh Tikait and called upon farmers to be united.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics