Cantonment Board elections on April 30

The notification for the elections on eight seats of the Cantonment Board Lucknow was issued on Thursday. According to the notification, the Cantonment Board polls will be held on April 30. (Pic for representation)

As per the officials of the Cantonment Board, out of 8 wards, one ward has been reserved for SC, while three wards are reserved for women. Ward 1 is proposed to be reserved for Scheduled Caste, and wards 2, 3 and 7 are reserved for women. The code of conduct will be considered applicable from March 10, said the official.

Voting for the post of ward corporators will be held on April 30 from 7am to 5pm.

The counting date of the ballot papers will further be informed by the returning officer. According to the officials, the voters of the Cantonment area will be able to get their names added to the list till March 14 while nominations will be filed on March 29.

If there is only one candidate in fray for any seat, then on April 7, the names of such candidates who won unopposed would be announced.

On April 8, election symbols will be allotted to the candidates. In all, 74 symbols have been kept for the candidates which they can choose for elections.