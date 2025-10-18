Capture Deepotsav memories at Ramayana-themed selfie points in Ayodhya

Devotees coming to Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebrations this time will have an added attraction in the form of 20 selfie points. These selfie points, which have come up at prominent locations like Dharmapath, Lata Chowk, Ram Ki Paidi and Ramkatha Park, will help the devotees capture the memories of the event forever.

Each selfie point has been themed around a specific episode from the Ramayana. These include Lord Hanuman flying over Mount Sumeru, standing under a banana leaf to protect Lord Ram from rain, flying while carrying Lord Rama and Lakshman on his shoulders, Lord Rama conversing with Jatayu and Lord Hanuman meeting Goddess Sita in Ashoka Vatika.

Other themes include the scene of Ravana’s slaying, Kevat meeting Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, Lord Ram shooting an arrow at Ravana, Lord Hanuman burning Lanka and Goddess Sita undergoing “Agni Pariksha”.

These structures are being specially carved in the shape of a bow, which will bring to life the cultural identity of Ayodhya and the symbolism of Lord Rama. The event aims to showcase Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual significance.

“With the creation of these unique selfie points, devotees and tourists will have an opportunity to experience the Ramayana in a new and innovative way,” said Ayodhya mayor Girish Pathi Tripathi.

“These selfie points will serve as a medium to connect devotees with the Ramayana experience. Our aim is to enable every visitor to capture a unique cultural glimpse of Ayodhya on their camera,” Tripathi added.