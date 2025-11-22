Car driver fined 10,000 for blocking ambulance ferrying critical patient

MEERUT A car driver in Shahjahanpur was fined ₹10,000 for allegedly refusing to give way to a government ambulance ferrying a critically ill woman, delaying its movement for nearly 25 minutes. A purported video of him surfaced on social media, drawing widespread criticism, police said on Friday. Inside the ambulance was a woman patient, a resident of Sainik Vihar, suffering from acute dyspnoea, requiring immediate medical attention at the district hospital. (Pic for representation)

According to officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when a white sedan kept driving ahead of the ambulance for nearly 6 km, ignoring its siren throughout. The vehicle continued to block the emergency van, from Kachahri crossing onwards, even as the ambulance crew repeatedly appealed for passage.

Inside the ambulance was a woman patient, a resident of Sainik Vihar, suffering from acute dyspnoea, requiring immediate medical attention at the district hospital. “The car driver caused an obstruction for around 25 minutes. The delay could have been fatal,” said an official supervising the 108 Ambulance service.

The matter drew public attention after a purported video of the incident surfaced on X on Thursday. In the clip, the ambulance driver is heard explaining how the car remained ahead of them and ignored the siren throughout the stretch.

Acting on the viral video, police traced the vehicle using its registration number and identified the owner as Indra Pratap Singh, a resident of Tilhar in Shahjahanpur. He was issued a challan of ₹10,000 under Section 194(E) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which penalises motorists who fail to give way to ambulances and other authorised emergency vehicles.

SP (city) Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the action, saying: “Giving passage to ambulances is mandatory. The ambulance was transporting a woman patient in serious condition who needed urgent medical attention. Despite the continuous siren, the car driver did not allow it to pass.”

Police said the patient eventually reached the district hospital and received treatment.