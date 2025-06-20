Caravan Talkies: Army reaches out to young aspirants

In an outreach initiative aimed at motivating youth in one of Uttar Pradesh’s remotest districts, the Indian Army’s ‘Caravan Talkies’ campaign arrived in Siddharthnagar, bringing its recruitment message directly to the doorsteps of aspiring candidates. The Indian Army’s ‘Caravan Talkies’ campaign in Siddharthnagar. (HT Photo)

The audio-visual campaign, launched as part of the ‘Join Indian Army’ initiative, began its five-day journey with enthusiastic responses from local residents. On the first day, the caravan made stops at Seth Ram Kumar Khetan Balika Inter College, Village Kamhariya, and DC Memorial Junior High School, Village Khari Khas. Students, teachers, and community members gathered in large numbers to witness the outreach initiative.

The specially designed vehicle is equipped with a large LED display screen, public announcement system, and visually appealing posters and banners highlighting the strength, discipline, and career opportunities within the Indian Armed Forces.

“This campaign brings the Indian Army right to our doorstep. It’s inspiring and gives us a real sense of what a career in the army could look like,” said a Class 12 student at Khetan Balika Inter College.

Army representatives not only provided detailed insights into the recruitment process but also interacted personally with many of the students and young attendees to clear their doubts, address their concerns, and explain eligibility, training, and career progression in the army.

The team also organised interactive games and quizzes to strengthen the connection with potential aspirants.