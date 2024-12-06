Cardiology meet in Lko: ‘Stress-sedentary lifestyle-environment triad targeting younger hearts’

Young people are increasingly at risk of heart disease, a concerning trend attributed to a combination of unhealthy lifestyle choices, rising stress levels, and environmental factors. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Speaking at the 76th Annual Conference of the Cardiological Society of India held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday, Professor Vikas Agarwal, HoD, cardiology, at BHU, Varanasi, highlighted several key factors contributing to this growing health concern.

“Although there is no study to prove it, doctors have observed that young people are getting heart disease because of a sedentary lifestyle, poor food habits, etc.

“Poor dietary patterns, often high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats, contribute to obesity and elevated cholesterol levels, which are significant risk factors for heart disease among the youth,” said Agarwal.

“Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle, with increased screen time on laptops, phones and less physical activity, are playing a major role in the rise of cardiovascular problems among young people.”

Another key factor contributing to the rising incidence of heart disease is stress. Anxiety, pressure, and sleep deprivation are more prevalent in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, even among students.

The high-pressure academic environment, coupled with high expectations from parents and teachers, exacerbates the risk. Professor Agarwal noted that while genetic factors can contribute to heart disease, lifestyle choices remain the leading cause of this trend.

Interestingly, it was once believed that hormonal secretions during menstruation protected women from heart-related issues during their younger years. However, today, more women are adopting unhealthy habits such as smoking and drinking, which has led to an increase in the number of young women becoming susceptible to cardiac problems.

Before menopause, hormones like estrogen and progesterone help protect blood vessels and lower the risk of heart disease in women. However, after menopause, women experience higher cholesterol levels, making them more vulnerable to heart-related conditions than men. Early prevention and lifestyle changes are essential to combating these risks, according to experts.

In cold environments, blood vessels constrict to conserve heat, which increases pressure in the circulatory system and consequently raises the heart rate.

According to Dr Satyendra Tewari of SGPGIMS, environmental factors like extreme temperatures (hot or cold), high humidity, air pollution, and noise levels can significantly affect your heart rate by causing your body to work harder to regulate its temperature and oxygen levels, leading to an increased heart rate; essentially, your heart beats faster in response to environmental factors like heat or cold to maintain homeostasis.