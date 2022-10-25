Case against Lucknow female doctor for breaking Diyas

A video of a female doctor of Lohia Hospital breaking Diyas on Diwali, in Lucknow, has surfaced on various online platforms. The female doctor can be seen breaking pottery and toys with bats and wipers, while threatening street vendors. Dinesh Chandra Mishra, inspector, Gomti Nagar police station, said that a case has been registered against the woman under sections of sabotage and threatening people with criminal intent.

He said that the lady doctor, Anju Gupta, lives on the other side of the road. A case has been registered on the complaint of street vendors Jubail, Rubina and Shamshad whose stock was broken by the woman at Patrakarpuram Gomti Nagar.

According to the police, the doctor was upset about the regular traffic jam in front of her house due to these street vendors.

Clarifying, Dr Anju Gupta said that she had requested for the removal of the shops from in front of her house several times but they continue to block traffic daily.