Caste, religion didn’t matter in Bihar polls, says Rajnath

Asserting that the people of Bihar have done wonders in the assembly elections in which the NDA registered an emphatic victory, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said all records were broken and no caste or religion mattered. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed by party workers as he arrives to attend the meeting, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing party workers at the event in Lucknow West assembly constituency, he also said, “There is hardly a parliamentary constituency in the entire country where I have not held a public meeting. At a recent election rally in Bihar, people told me that this was my fourth visit to that assembly constituency.”

“People of Bihar have done wonders; all records have been broken; no caste or religion mattered,” the Lucknow MP added.

Emphasising the importance of hard work and honesty in his address to party workers, Singh said, “The greatest desire in human life is honour and self-respect. A person can compromise on everything in life, but he cannot compromise on his self-respect. I urge all my workers to adhere to the norms.”

“Lord Ram also adhered to the norms, which is why he is called Maryada Purushottam,” Singh said.

Encouraging party workers, he said, “I have served as district president of the Yuva Morcha, national president of the Yuva Morcha, and twice as national president of the party. Therefore, work for the organisation with complete dedication. No one can say who among you will reach which position and when.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said the PM has raised India’s prestige globally.

“I repeatedly say that earlier when we visited countries around the world, people didn’t take our words seriously. But today, the entire world listens attentively to what India has to say,” he said.

“Over the past 10 years, I have made every effort to develop Lucknow,” he remarked.

“Lucknow is fortunate to have the BrahMos missile manufactured on its soil. Indonesia has requested to purchase the BrahMos missile being manufactured in Lucknow,” he said.

Along with development work, efforts are also being made to establish more gyms for the health of Lucknow residents.

On the occasion, the defence minister felicitated Dr Gyan Prakash Gupta, 95, a retired senior doctor of KGMU,

Dr Gupta provides medicine and treatment to the needy people of the area for just ₹10.

Journalist Rajat Singh and sculptor Bablu Yadav were also honoured.