Castes should not become cause of conflict: RSS chief

Urging the Hindu society to unite, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asserted that castes should not become a cause of conflict and everyone must obey the law. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing an event in Lucknow on February 17. (Sourced)

He said so in reply to a query on the raging controversy of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. “Everyone must obey the law. If the law is wrong, there is a way to change it,” said RSS chief.

Bhagwat reached Lucknow from Gorakhpur on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit. Addressing the social harmony meeting at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar, he said: “If there is a sense of belonging in the society, such problems will not arise. Those who have fallen must be lifted. The world progresses through coordination not conflict. There should not be a sense of suppressing one and elevating another.”

Raising concerns over what he described as illegal infiltration, the RSS chief asserted that infiltrators should be “detected, deleted and deported” and must not be given employment opportunities. Bhagwat pointed out that those who have entered the country illegally should be identified and removed in accordance with due process.

His remarks came in the context of a broader call for societal alertness and organisational strength. Expressing concern over the declining Hindu population, he called for a halt to conversions driven by greed and coercion.

The RSS chief said the process of “ghar wapsi” (homecoming) must be accelerated and must also take care of those who return to Hinduism. Bhagwat also cautioned against caste divisions becoming a source of social tension. Stressing inclusiveness, he said society must cultivate a sense of belonging and mutual respect.

He called for uplifting the underprivileged sections with empathy and collective responsibility. “Progress comes through coordination, not conflict,” he said, adding that efforts to empower one group should not come at the cost of the other.

In the interactive session, the RSS chief also said Hindus should have at least three children. Citing scientists, Bhagwat said that a society with an average of fewer than three children is doomed in future. This should be taught to newlyweds in our families, he added.

Bhagwat said the purpose of marriage should be to move the world forward, not to satisfy lust. This feeling fosters a sense of duty, he added.

On need to promote harmony

The RSS chief said the absence of harmony leads to discrimination. “We are all sons of one country, one motherland. As human beings, we are all one. There was once no discrimination, but with the passage of time, discrimination has become a habit, which must be eradicated,” he added.

Bhagwat said the foundation of the home and family comes from ‘Matra Shakti’. “In our tradition, men had the right to earn, but mothers decided how the expenditure should be made. After marriage, the ‘Matra Shakti’ comes to another home and makes everyone its own,” he said.

“We should not consider women weak. They are warriors. Our vision of women, of nature, is powerful. Women should be trained in self-protection. In the West, women are considered wives, whereas in our country, they are considered mothers. Their affection, not beauty, is valued,” the RSS chief said.

Warns against foreign powers

“Some people in countries like the US and China are plotting against our goodwill. We must be wary of this and end our distrust of each other and share each other’s sorrows and pains,” Bhagwat said.

Representatives from various sections, including Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities, as well as the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Jai Gurudev, Shiv Shanti Ashram, Art of Living, Sant Nirankari Ashram, Sant Kripal Ashram, Kabir Mission, Goraksha Peeth, Arya Samaj, Sant Ravidas Peeth, Divyanand Ashram and Brahma Vidya Niketan participated in the event.