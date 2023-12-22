CAT 2023 toppers from Lucknow, Hapur share success secrets

Christmas arrived early for Shobhit Nandan Tripathi of Lucknow and Parikshit Tomar of Hapur, both scoring 99.99 percentiles in the Common Admission Test 2023, bringing laurels to their cities. Now, both are expecting calls from the top three IIMs- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. For Representation Only (PTI)

Beaming with joy, Shobhit Nandan Tripathi, 23, succeeded on his third attempt. Having graduated in engineering from NIT Calicut in 2022, he initially took a job but left it to prepare for the CAT. “My advice to candidates is not to stress on exam day. Take all mock tests seriously as they teach time management,” Tripathi shared his success secret.

The 21-year-old Parikshit Tomar, with a 99.99 percentile, was jubilant. In his final semester of B Tech at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK), he cracked the exam on his first attempt. Expecting calls from all IIMs, he hopes to secure a spot in either IIM Ahmedabad or IIM Bengaluru. His father, Jitendra Tomar, a civil engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee, now runs coaching to prepare students for JEE.

“I am thrilled. My family is really happy, and I would like to take this moment to thank everyone who supported me during my preparation. I am now preparing for the upcoming essay and interview process,” said Tomar.

Another student from IIT Kanpur, Akhil Jain, achieved 100 percentile in Quant (Maths section) and an overall 99.98 percentile, adding more pride to the Awadh region. He cracked the exam on his first attempt, always aspiring to become an engineer and pursuing B Tech in Computer Science.

All these students received mentoring at TIME coaching. Their mentor, Ashish Sinha, proudly stated, “Two of our students got 99.99 percentile, one student got 99.98 percentile, 7 students secured above 99.90 percentile, and an astounding 23 students so far have secured above 99 percentile. This is simply incredible, and I feel proud of my students. There has been a surge of CAT toppers from the city in recent years, and I feel gratified with all the hard work showing such positive results year after year.”

The CAT exam is conducted by IIMs for admission to the most prestigious business schools in India, including IIMs. Even prestigious business schools abroad have started accepting CAT for admissions to their MBA programs.