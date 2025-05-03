Cattle smuggler arrested after encounter in Bareilly; two cops also injured

A cattle smuggler was arrested in an encounter under Bhojipura police station limits in Bareilly district on Friday, police said. The encounter took place in a field near Faridapur Jagir village after two suspects surrounded by police opened fire, leading to a brief but intense exchange of gunfire in which two cops were also injured. The encounter took place in a field near Faridapur Jagir village on Friday. (Image for representation only)

According to police, Laik alias Kalia, who was shot in the right leg during the encounter, is a resident of Alinagar village in Bhojipura. He was wanted in several cases of cow slaughter and carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his head. He was arrested, and a country-made pistol, an empty bullet shell, and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Police also seized tools used in animal slaughter, ropes, and a motorcycle without a number plate from the scene.

The other suspect, Salim alias Kalia, son of Bade Lalla and a resident of Bhuda village in the same police jurisdiction, managed to flee during the encounter. A manhunt has been launched to trace his whereabouts, police said.

Additional superintendent of police (north) Mukesh Chandra Mishra confirmed the arrest of Laik, adding that he had a total of eight criminal cases registered against his name -- seven related to cow slaughter and one under the Gangsters Act.

Two policemen, sub-inspector Sanjay Singh and constable Vikas Kumar, were also injured in the exchange of fire. All injured individuals, including the arrested smuggler, have been admitted to the Bhojipura Community Health Centre, the ASP said, adding further investigation was ongoing.