 CBI arrests ECHS polyclinic officer in-charge for accepting bribe - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / CBI arrests ECHS polyclinic officer in-charge for accepting bribe

CBI arrests ECHS polyclinic officer in-charge for accepting bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 15, 2024 06:38 AM IST

CBI arrests official in Bulandshahr for accepting bribe of ₹80,000 to facilitate access to medical services for ECHS beneficiaries in four hospitals.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an official in Bulandshahr while accepting bribe for facilitating smooth access of medical services to ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) beneficiaries in associated four hospitals, said senior CBI officials.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

In the press note shared by the CBI, the officials confirmed that officer in-charge (OIC), ECHS Polyclinic, Bulandshahr, Ashok Kumar Sharma was arrested for demanding and accepting bribe of 80,000 from the complainant. They further said the CBI registered the instant case against the said officer on allegations of demanding illegal gratification of 1 lakh per month for facilitating smooth functioning of medical related service to ECHS beneficiaries in associated four hospitals.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

They said it has also been alleged that the accused person mounted pressure on the complainant for the same. They said it was alleged that the complainant’s firm was engaged in providing services related to medical treatment for ECHS beneficiaries in four hospitals at Bulandshahr on an outsourcing basis. They said the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

The accused person has been arrested and a search is being conducted at residential premises of the accused at Greater Noida. The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad.

It may be stated that ECHS was launched with an aim to provide allopathic and AYUSH medicare to ex-servicemen pensioners and their dependents through a network of ECHS polyclinics at government hospitals, ECHS empaneled private hospitals and specified government AYUSH hospitals spread across the country. The scheme has been structured on the lines of CGHS to ensure cashless transactions for the patients and is financed by the Government of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On