CBI arrests ECHS polyclinic officer in-charge for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an official in Bulandshahr while accepting bribe for facilitating smooth access of medical services to ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) beneficiaries in associated four hospitals, said senior CBI officials. (Pic for representation)

In the press note shared by the CBI, the officials confirmed that officer in-charge (OIC), ECHS Polyclinic, Bulandshahr, Ashok Kumar Sharma was arrested for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹80,000 from the complainant. They further said the CBI registered the instant case against the said officer on allegations of demanding illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh per month for facilitating smooth functioning of medical related service to ECHS beneficiaries in associated four hospitals.

They said it has also been alleged that the accused person mounted pressure on the complainant for the same. They said it was alleged that the complainant’s firm was engaged in providing services related to medical treatment for ECHS beneficiaries in four hospitals at Bulandshahr on an outsourcing basis. They said the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

The accused person has been arrested and a search is being conducted at residential premises of the accused at Greater Noida. The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad.

It may be stated that ECHS was launched with an aim to provide allopathic and AYUSH medicare to ex-servicemen pensioners and their dependents through a network of ECHS polyclinics at government hospitals, ECHS empaneled private hospitals and specified government AYUSH hospitals spread across the country. The scheme has been structured on the lines of CGHS to ensure cashless transactions for the patients and is financed by the Government of India.