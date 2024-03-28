CBI court hands jail terms to five bank employees in fraud cases

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lucknow court sentenced seven people to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of three to seven years and imposed fines of ₹8.3 lakh in two separate cases of bank fraud worth ₹24.28 crore, said a senior CBI official. For representation (Sourced)

In a press note shared with the media, CBI officials informed that the special judge, CBI cases, Lucknow, has sentenced the accused Radha Raman Bajpai, the then officer of Allahabad Bank, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh in the case related to a bank fraud amounting to ₹22.70 crore. In the same case, the court sentenced one Rikesh Kumar Shukla, to five years of RI and imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh. Additionally, three accused identified as Gopi Nath Tandon, the then special assistant of Allahabad Bank, Sanjay Somani, and Deepak Somani, were sentenced to three years of RI each, along with fines of ₹1 lakh each, in the case related to losses incurred by Allahabad Bank.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharing further details, a CBI official said that the CBI had registered a case on April 29, 1994, against Sanjay Somani and others based on allegations that, between March 27, 1992, and January 16, 1994, they conspired to defraud Allahabad Bank, Pheelkhana Branch, Kanpur, causing wrongful loss to the bank and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves. The official mentioned that the chargesheet was filed by the CBI on May 29, 1998. After trial, the court found the five accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

In the second case, the special judge, CBI cases, Lucknow, sentenced KK Mehta, the then assistant manager of UCO Bank, Halsey Road branch, Kanpur, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹1.6 lakh. Additionally, one Sunil Kumar Agarwal was also sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹20,000 in a bank fraud case related to the wrongful loss caused to UCO Bank.

The CBI registered the instant case on September 28, 2005, against the officers and staff of UCO Bank, Halsey Road branch, Kanpur over the allegations that during April 2003 to April 2005, the accused misappropriated an amount of ₹1.58 crore by showing false remittances to UCO Bank, Armapur currency chest branch, Kanpur. The CBI filed a charge sheet on March 30, and the court convicted both accused, sentencing them accordingly.