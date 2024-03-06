 CBI court sentences Rly staff, another to 5 yrs in prison, fine - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / CBI court sentences Rly staff, another to 5 yrs in prison, fine

CBI court sentences Rly staff, another to 5 yrs in prison, fine

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 06, 2024 07:57 PM IST

The CBI court in Lucknow sentenced a railway employee and a private company representative to five years in prison along with a combined fine of 95,000, senior CBI officials said on Wednesday. The case related to causing a loss to Railways.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The press note shared by CBI stated the special judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, sentenced PK Dutta, the then Fitter Grade-1 at senior divisional mechanical engineer (C&W), NER, DRM Office, Varanasi and Vinay Kumar Singh, representative of a private company.

It further stated that the CBI registered a case against the accused on August 29, 2008, on the allegations that during 2004-06, he and other accused prepared and passed fake and forged bills of vehicle repairs. It was also alleged that the bills were submitted in the name of Varanasi-based private companies.

After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed in the case on April 28, 2009, against the two accused for causing wrongful loss of 13,65,249 to the Railways through fake and forged bills. The trial court found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

