CBI court sentences Rly staff, another to 5 yrs in prison, fine

The CBI court in Lucknow sentenced a railway employee and a private company representative to five years in prison along with a combined fine of ₹95,000, senior CBI officials said on Wednesday. The case related to causing a loss to Railways.

The press note shared by CBI stated the special judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, sentenced PK Dutta, the then Fitter Grade-1 at senior divisional mechanical engineer (C&W), NER, DRM Office, Varanasi and Vinay Kumar Singh, representative of a private company.

It further stated that the CBI registered a case against the accused on August 29, 2008, on the allegations that during 2004-06, he and other accused prepared and passed fake and forged bills of vehicle repairs. It was also alleged that the bills were submitted in the name of Varanasi-based private companies.

After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed in the case on April 28, 2009, against the two accused for causing wrongful loss of ₹ 13,65,249 to the Railways through fake and forged bills. The trial court found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.