CBI probe now focuses on recovery of Mahant’s ‘morphed obscene video’

PRAYAGRAJ: Having secured seven-day custody of Swami Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari, the three accused whose names figure in the purported suicide note of Mahant Narendra Giri as those who were harassing him, the CBI is now expected to focus on securing the morphed video clip which also finds mention in the suicide note and due to which Narendra Giri was under pressure and tense right till his death.

CBI officials reached Naini Central Jail on Tuesday morning and took custody of Anand Giri and others. They were taken to the Reserve Police Lines for questioning under tight security.

While Special Investigation Team (SIT) members earlier accompanied CBI officials during investigations at Baghambari Gaddi Math and Bade Hanuman Temple, they were kept away while Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep were questioned at police lines.

As per police officials, Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep were questioned separately by different teams of CBI officials.

All other investigations and recreation of the alleged suicide has already been carried out by CBI and the prime objective behind taking remand of Anand Giri now is to question him regarding his relations with Mahant Narendra Giri and recover his laptop, mobile and documents relevant to the case.

In their remand application to the court, CBI officials have mentioned that they wanted 10- day remand of Anand Giri to recover his laptop, mobile etc from Haridwar besides questioning him in connection with the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Anand Giri was taken into custody at Haridwar but his laptop and mobile etc are yet to be recovered.

To recall, in his purported suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri had alleged that Anand Giri was threatening to release a video showing him in a compromising position with a woman. The Mahant had claimed that Anand Giri has used a computer to create a doctored photograph and video of him with a woman which he was going to release in a day or two.

However, Narendra Giri did not mention the name of the person in Haridwar who gave him this information.

“One of our prime objectives now is to recover the morphed video and photographs about which Mahant Narendra Giri has mentioned in his purported suicide note found in the room where his body was found hanging,” informed a police official privy to the information.

Moreover, CBI officials will also identify the person in Haridwar who was in contact with Mahant Narendra Giri and had informed him about Anand Giri’s plans of releasing a doctored video.

The CBI’s interrogation of the accused continued till evening in different phases during which they were asked about their whereabouts at the time when Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging at Baghambari Gaddi Math and the sequence of events that day.

The CBI investigations are based on a case of abetment to suicide lodged against Anand Giri at Georgetown police station. Later, the names of Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep were also added on the basis of their names mentioned by Mahant Narendra Giri in the purported suicide note.