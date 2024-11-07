CCTV footage shows woman alone before fall from 10th floor; Lucknow cops question husband

LUCKNOW A CCTV footage purportedly showing a woman heading towards the stairs alone at 5:16 pm on Wednesday, before she fell from the 10th floor of the apartment building, was retrieved by the police on Thursday. The woman is survived by her two sons, aged 11 and 3, who were reportedly in the apartment when the incident occurred. (Pic for representation)

The 35-year-old woman, Preeti, daughter of a retired judge, died after reportedly falling from the 10th floor of her apartment in Vrindavan Yojana Sector 12. The incident took place around 5:40 pm, according to police officials. While her family alleged that Preeti was murdered and thrown from the building, the police were investigating the claims.

A police official confirmed that Preeti’s husband, Ravindra Narayan Dwivedi, had been brought to the police station for questioning as part of the investigation. The cops were looking into the circumstances surrounding her fall.

“We received information about the woman falling from the 10th floor of the apartment on Wednesday evening. We also received an application from the family accusing her husband of pushing her to death. Further investigations are underway,” said PK Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (east). The husband, a law officer in a government bank, told investigators that his wife had been receiving treatment for schizophrenia, and may have taken her own life.