Celebrations at SP, Cong offices in Lucknow; BJP office wears a deserted look

The state headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wore a deserted look on Tuesday as TV screens started flashing results, and all focus shifted to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress offices, where celebrations broke out. SP workers distributing sweets outside party office in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Workers of the BJP and SP clashed outside the counting centre at the Ramabai Ambedkar ground. Cops intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

Expecting favourable results on counting day, the BJP office in the state capital was all decked out for celebrations with preparations for the Bada Mangal.

However, as results started coming in, with TV screens flashing a tough fight between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, no senior BJP leader turned up at the party office. Even party workers were missing from the office.

In contrast, celebrations broke out at the offices of the SP and Congress. Many party workers appeared at the Samajwadi Party office to celebrate the party’s outstanding performance in the polls. Party workers distributed sweets.

Celebrations also broke out at the Congress office in the state capital. Senior party leaders and workers assembled at the office to celebrate the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls.