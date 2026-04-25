Census 2027: From main cereal to cooking fuel, 33 questions to land on citizens’ plate

What is the main cereal consumed in the household? Which is the primary fuel used for cooking? Are kitchen and LPG/PNG connections available? What is the main source of drinking water? Now, how’s that for a mouthful of questions! The questionnaire will record the ownership status of the house, complete address, the predominant flooring and roofing materials, its present condition, and the total number of persons normally residing in the house. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Indeed, these will be among 33 queries that will land on the plate of citizens during the house-listing exercise of Census 2027. House-listing will done from May 22 to June 20 across Uttar Pradesh. The house-listing round will be preceded by the self-enumeration process from May 7 to 21. The questions will be the same for all citizens across the country though the dates of the house-listing and self-enumeration exercise will differ from state to state.

Citizens will also have to answer questions related to their house, lifestyle, internet access, the kind of vehicles they have and more.

The questions include the number of married couples living in the household, the main source of lighting (to ascertain whether the resident benefited from government schemes). Questions on access to a ‘latrine’ (washroom), wastewater outlet, and availability of a bathing facility will also have to be answered.

“Citizens will be asked at least 33 such questions on the items enumerated for collecting information through the house-listing and Housing Census schedule in connection with Census-2027 for which self-enumeration will begin from May 7 and 21 and house-listing from May 22 to June 20,” an official said.

The questionnaire will record the ownership status of the house, complete address, the predominant flooring and roofing materials, its present condition, and the total number of persons normally residing in the house.

Citizens will have to reveal information about the head of the household, such as the name and sex, and whether the head of the household belongs to a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other.

According to the gazette notification issued on January 22, enumerators would also ask about the number of dwelling rooms exclusively in the possession of the household. There will also be questions on whether you have a radio, transistor, television, laptop/computer, or telephone/mobile phone/smartphone.

Self-enumeration

In addition to fieldwork by enumerators, ‘self-enumeration’ will be available for the first time, enabling respondents to fill out the details themselves. Self-enumeration enables any respondent within a household to fill out their family’s information online—from their home, office, or any other location—using a secure web portal. This represents a significant step toward a more modern, efficient, and inclusive data collection process.

A dedicated web portal—accessible via desktop/laptop or mobile devices—will be made available to the general public 15 days prior to the commencement of house-listing operations in a specific state/Union Territory, allowing them to register their household details.

To ensure accurate data entry, it will be mandatory for households to provide their location details, including the state, district, sub-district (taluk/mandal/block/tehsil, etc.), village/town, and (in the case of a town) the ward. The portal will guide households in pinpointing the precise location of their residence through a digital map interface. Self-enumeration can be performed from any location within the country, even from a remote area.

For the self-enumeration process, certain entries will be pre-filled or disabled; the enumerator must complete these entries.

To assist the respondent in accurately completing the self-enumeration, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and tooltips will be made available.

Upon successful submission of information by a household, a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) will be generated. This ID will be sent to the household via SMS and email (if an email address has been provided). Additionally, instructions will be issued to the household to share this specific SE ID with the visiting enumerator.

“The self-enumeration window has enabled households to submit their own information through the web portal, and now these are being verified,” an official said.