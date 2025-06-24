Central Zonal Council meeting to boost PM’s ‘Team India’ vision: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Central Zonal Council (CZC) meeting in Kashi will strengthen federal unity, national integrity and regional development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Team India’ vision. Union home minister Amit Shah with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, in Varanasi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

“This council, which strengthens federal unity, national integrity and regional development, will give new strength and momentum to the ‘Team India’ vision of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” he said in a post on X in Hindi.

“I participated in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council held in Varanasi under the chairmanship of Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah,” he added.

Adityanath began his morning with a spiritual sojourn in Varanasi, offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the well-being of people. He then reached the Sankat Mochan Temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Hanuman amidst resonant chants and Vedic rituals, and participated in the traditional ‘aarti’.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, who is also in Varanasi, said the agenda of the Central Zonal Council meeting, chaired by home minister Amit Shah, was centred around enhancing coordination among states, sharing development strategies and ensuring citizen welfare under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“All preparations for this high-level meeting were made under chief minister Yogi

Adityanath’s directions,” said Varanasi divisional commissioner S Rajalingam.