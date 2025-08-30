Centre asks UP to relieve IPS officer; state govt may take week to let go Kanpur CP in midst of probe

The Union government sent a reminder to the Uttar Pradesh government to relieve UP cadre 1994 batch IPS officer, Akhil Kumar, currently posted as Kanpur Commissioner of Police (CP), for central deputation. Almost five days ago, the centre posted him as managing director/ chief executive officer, Digital India Corporation in the ministry of electronics and information technology, on the rank of additional secretary. IPS officer Akhil Kumar (HT File Photo)

Under secretary of government of India, Sanjeev Kumar, sent a reminder letter dated August 29, 2025, to the UP chief secretary Deepak Kumar (acting in absence of SP Goel), to relieve the IPS officer immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the centre. The letter is also marked to UP director general of police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna, and other officials concerned of the department of personnel and training and ministry of home affairs.

A senior home department official confirmed that the state government had asked Akhil Kumar, who has been at the helm of affairs in Kanpur currently - by initiating stern action against a Kanpur lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, for allegedly extorting money by filing false rape cases - to delay his central deputation so all legal proceedings are being taken against the lawyer and his associates.

“The Union government letter would have brought a sigh of relief among Dubey’s supporters and a lobby of police officials and other government officials, who would have been trying to get rid of Akhil Kumar, but it is expected that he is going continue to work at his present posting in Kanpur for another 10 days. The state government will take more than a week to relieve him from state government duties,” a senior government authority privy to the development said.

Akhilesh Dubey is being supported by another strong lobby of police officers, lawyers and Kanpur-based journalists as well as a retired bureaucrat and making an effort to move out Akhil Kumar using any means. They all are troubled with the current Kanpur CP’s stern action to end the decades-long nexus of lawyers and journalists in the region.

Dubey, along with his close accomplice Lovee Mishra, was arrested on August 8, for allegedly framing people in rape cases and extorting money. The investigation has revealed that he had connections with several police officials and KDA employees.

In the matter, BJP leader, Ravi Satija, had filed a complaint against police inspector Ashish Dwivedi, alleging that he had taken him to Akhilesh Dubey when he went to meet the police commissioner to report a false rape case. The SIT has issued notices to the accused officials, asking them to appear and respond to the allegations. Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Kumar had also initiated stern action against a Kanpur-based journalist for allegedly extorting money from businessmen and builders earlier this year.