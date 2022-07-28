Centre ‘using’ ED to intimidate Oppn: Akhilesh
The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was intimidating the opposition by “using Enforcement Directorate (ED)”.
Akhilesh was responding to queries of media persons at LBS international airport, Varanasi, on his way to Jaunpur. Later, the SP chief paid tribute to Hansraj Jagnandan Yadav, the father of SP leader Karmanand Hansraj Yadav, in Khuwayan village of Jaunpur on his death anniversary.
He also alleged that the pressure was exerted by the BJP on the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar to break the alliance and make rhetoric. It may be that the SBSP chief was making statements under pressure from the ED, he alleged. Akhilesh “blamed” the BJP for the end of his party’s alliance with the SBSP.
When asked regarding “AC” remarks made against him by the SBSP chief, Akhilesh claimed someone else’s soul had entered Rajbhar. “He (Rajbhar) needs to go to some exorcist, then only he would be cured,” he said.
On his uncle Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh said, “He (Shivpal) felt that I was not giving him respect, so I set him free. He should serve farmers, the helpless and the poor by making his own party again.”
Moreover, he alleged that standards were not followed in the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway. There should be a probe into it, he demanded. Regarding a photograph of his performing “Rudrabhishek” ritual that has gone viral, Akhilesh said, “I do not need to learn religion from the BJP.”
He said the Samajwadi Party will win Rampur and Azamgarh seats again and asked his party workers to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Several SP leaders, including Vivek Ranjan Yadav, welcomed the SP chief in Jaunpur.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
