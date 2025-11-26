Centuries-old wounds are healing: Modi in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “wounds and pain of centuries are healing” after hoisting the ‘dharma dhwaj’ (saffron flag) atop the Ram Mandir to mark the ceremonial completion of the temple’s construction five years and three months after he performed the bhumi pujan in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Ram temple flag-hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya. (PTI)

As Modi, along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, rotated a lever clockwise to hoist the 11 x 22 feet ‘dharma dhwaj’ (saffron flag) atop the Ram temple in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the gathering erupted in joy, raising slogans of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Addressing the gathering afterwards, the prime minister began his speech by proclaiming, “Jai Siyavar Ram Chandra, Jai Siyavar Ram Chandra, Jai Siyaram.”

“Today, all of India and the entire world is filled with Ram. There is unparalleled satisfaction in the hearts of Ram devotees. There is immense joy,” he said.

“Centuries of wounds are healing. Centuries of pain is finally being put to rest. Centuries of resolve is being fulfilled. Today marks the final offering of that yagya, whose fire burned for 500 years. A yagya that never wavered in faith, never wavered in belief,” he asserted.

“Today, the energy of the Lord’s sanctum sanctorum, this dharma dhwaj, is not just a flag; It is the banner of the renaissance of Indian civilisation. Its saffron colour, the fame of Suryavansh etched on it, the inscribed word Om, and the embossed Kovidar tree symbolise the glory of Ram Rajya,” the prime minister said over 22 months after he inaugurated the temple on January 22, 2024.

“This flag is a resolution, this flag is success, the saga of creation through struggle, the embodiment of a struggle that has been ongoing for centuries, the meaningful culmination of the spiritual practice of saints and the participation of society,” Modi added.

This flag will proclaim the ideals of Lord Ram for centuries to come, he said.

“The flag will invoke Satyamev Jayate,” meaning that truth triumphs, not falsehood.

“Today, Ayodhya is witness to yet another pinnacle of India’s cultural consciousness,” he said.

“In every era, the thoughts of Ram will be our inspiration. To accelerate the journey towards a developed India, we need a chariot whose wheels are filled with courage and patience,” he said.

The PM also attacked those who claim that the country’s constitution was adopted from foreign countries and those who praise everything of foreign origin.

“We became obsessed with the idea that foreign things are good, while our own are flawed. This is the mentality of slavery,” said the PM.

“It is being stated that we adopted democracy from foreign countries, and our Constitution is also inspired by foreign ones. The reality is that India is the mother of democracy,” he asserted.

He urged the people to visit Saptmandir (seven temples) when they come to the Ram Mandir.

These mandaps strengthen the values of faith, friendship, duty and social harmony, he added.

The PM attacked the education system introduced by Thomas Babington Macaulay in India in 1835.

Macaulay had advocated for English to be the medium of instruction and prioritised Western sciences and literature over traditional Indian subjects.

Modi said 190 years ago, in 1835, Lord Macaulay laid the foundation of mental slavery. Ten years from now, in 2035, the bicentenary of that unholy event will be completed, he said.

“In the next 10 years, we will free India from the mentality of slavery. The impact of Macaulay’s vision was widespread. We gained independence, but we did not overcome the inferiority complex,” he said.

He pointed out that a thousand-year-old inscription in a village in Tamil Nadu describes how the government was elected and how governance was run.

“But due to the mentality of slavery, generations of Indians were deprived of this information. The mentality of slavery has taken root in every corner,” he said.

He further said how the symbol on India Navy’s flag that had no relevance to the country was removed.

“Symbols that have no connection to our heritage were being used on the naval flag. We have removed the symbol of slavery. We have promoted the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This was not a design, but a moment of mentality change,” he remarked.

“India will be defined by its strength and symbols, not by someone else’s legacy. This change is visible today in Ayodhya,” he further said.

‘Follow Ram’s ideals’

Describing various aspects of Ram, he encouraged people to follow his ideals.

“Ram means ideals, Ram means dignity, Ram means the highest character in life, Ram means a person who follows the path of righteousness, Ram means one who puts the well-being of the people above all else,” the prime minister said.

He added Ram means the source of righteousness and forgiveness, Ram means the pinnacle of knowledge and wisdom, Ram means gentleness, Ram means the highest example of gratitude, Ram means choosing the best company, Ram means great strength in humility, Ram means unwavering resolve for truth, Ram means vigilant, disciplined, and honest.

“Ram is not just a person, Ram is a value, a dignity,” he said.

PM underlines importance of Ayodhya

PM Modi defined Ayodhya and its importance in Indian society.

“Ayodhya is the land where ideals transform into conduct. This is the same land where Ram began his life,” he said.

“This land showed how a person becomes the ideal man of dignity through the power of his society. When Ram left Ayodhya, he was Prince Ram, and when he returned, he became Purshottam Ram,” Modi said.

‘Flag will invoke Satyamev Jayate’

The PM apprised the gathering of the importance of the flag hoisted in Ram Mandir.

“This flag will symbolise that truth is the embodiment of Brahman. Dharma is founded on truth. This flag will inspire us to sacrifice our lives,”

“Those who are unable to visit the temple (Ram Mandir) for some reason, but who pay their respects to the temple flag from afar, receive the same merit,” he said.

“This flag also symbolises the temple’s purpose; it will provide a glimpse of Ram Lalla’s birthplace from afar,” he said.

On the occasion, the PM also showed gratitude to all those who have contributed to the construction of Ram Mandir.

Earlier, after landing at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Modi reached Saket PG College helipad by a helicopter from where his roadshow began.

From the Saket College, his convoy moved towards Ram Mandir. Throughout the entire route, locals on the roadside showered flowers and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.