Chain snatcher who targeted women on morning walk arrested

LUCKNOW In a breakthrough against street crime, the Lucknow Police arrested 25-year-old Mohd Asif, a notorious chain snatcher targeting women on their early morning walks in residential neighbourhoods. The accused, a resident of Azadnagar, Badalikheda under Sarojini Nagar police station limits, was caught from the Gangakheda railway underpass with a chain and a motorcycle used in the crimes. (Pic for representation)

“Two of the victims were connected to law enforcement families, and these two back-to-back chain-snatching cases caused considerable concern in the community. The arrest was made by the Krishna Nagar police team on Tuesday,” said DCP (south) Nipun Agarwal at a press conference.

The man has a criminal history spanning 11 previous cases, including kidnapping, robbery, illegal arms possession, and multiple incidents of snatching mostly in Lucknow, also in Kanpur and Amethi. Cases are registered against him in police stations including Sarojini Nagar, Ashiana, PGI and Naubasta, an official release stated.

The accused, a resident of Azadnagar, Badalikheda under Sarojini Nagar police station limits, was caught from the Gangakheda railway underpass with a chain and a motorcycle used in the crimes. The bike had no number plate. His associate, Mohd Usman, is still absconding, said the police.

“On May 9, the duo snatched a chain from the wife of a CRPF personnel who was walking with her child in LDA Colony Sector D1. An FIR was registered in that case. Again on June 6, they attempted to snatch a chain from the wife of a retired sub-inspector near Panditkheda while she was out for a morning walk. The chain got stuck in her clothes, and the accused fled when she raised an alarm. This led to another FIR being lodged at Krishnanagar police station,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Asif admitted to targeting women walking alone in isolated areas during early hours. He revealed that he and his partner did a recce before striking, often choosing quiet stretches with low public movement.

“The police recovered a stolen gold chain (broken during snatching) and the getaway motorcycle. Further raids are being conducted to apprehend Mohd Usman and trace other possible victims,” said the DCP.