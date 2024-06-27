A woman and her mother suffered minor injuries when they were targeted by two bike-borne chain snatchers in the Dalibagh area of the city, police said. Chain snatchers strike again, target 2 women; one caught

The incident, which reportedly took place near the residence of the state’s director general of police (DGP) around 11 pm on June 23, came to light after an FIR was lodged against it recently.

One of the miscreants was caught after the duo crashed into another vehicle on being chased by the woman’s brother. The other man, however, managed to get away. The caught miscreant, who was identified as Ashish Sahni from Para, was turned over to the Hazratganj police.

Anshika Srivastava, 20, the complainant, said in the FIR that she was returning home from Gomti Nagar on a bike with her mother, and her brother and father on another bike, when the two assailants attacked them. “When they men snatched my gold chain, my scooter went out of control and we fell on the ground. My father and brother, who were on another bike, only a few metres away. My brother chased the men.”

“Their bike collided with a vehicle parked at the end of the street and the two fell on the ground. My brother held on to one of them while the other was able to get away. The miscreant even threatened to kill my brother,” she said.

The FIR was booked under IPC section 392 (robbery) and other relevant sections.