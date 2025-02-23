Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan | ‘Match’ the energy: Head to eateries offering quirky deals, discounts in Lucknow

Cricket lovers in Lucknow are gearing up for the much-awaited India and Pakistan match today. Restaurants, discs, lounges are shelling out offers and have also planned bashes for the big match. Cricket fans in Lucknow are geared up for India Pakistan match

To mark the occasion the Bar Stock Exchange has exclusive offers on their beverages. “The restaurant is being converted into a stadium. We will have a tattoo maker, props will be made available, DJ will play at break time, and we will also screen the live match on our 11 led screens as well as a big projector,” shares general manager Pooran Singh Negi.

Sassy Canteen has taken the occasion even up a notch by curating special menus and performances. “We have organised a Kashmiri festival where we have curated a special Waz Thali. Before the match, we will also have a rabab (a musical instrument) performance,” shares chef Himani Sharma, owner of the restaurant.

District-level cricketer Hasan Akhtar also has a special plan. “Like always, me and my teammates have decided to come up with group viewing at my place. It will be double the fun as I have ordered blue jerseys for all of us,” he gushes.

For those eyeing exciting offers, Fairfield from Marriott will be offering 50% discount on alcoholic beverages, tells Jitendra Sharma. Club Momentz and Neoo Nightclub will also have 1 plus 1 offer on Indian liquors, six beer combo at rate of four and a food-liquor combo offer, informed Jugal Sachdeva. Black Brew House is offering 1 plus 1 offer and cocktails and mocktails.

IT professional Ranveer Chauhan has booked a table. “If it wouldn’t have been our favourite restaurant, I think it wouldn’t have been possible to get a right table for viewing the ultimate match of the oldest arch-rivals.”

Chef Nittin is curating special dishes that will be make the live match viewing on the big screen special at this Pack-n-Chew restaurant. “Khoob dhamaal karengey, he says.