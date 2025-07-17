Chandauli to be developed as industrial hub, says CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that Chandauli, a predominantly agricultural district, will also be developed as an industrial district. He said the administration has been directed to fast-track efforts to attract investments and create employment opportunities. CM Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

Addressing media persons during his visit to Chandauli, the CM said, “There is a wide land bank in the Naugarh area through which investment proposals can be invited. The administration has been asked to accelerate this drive so that investment worth thousands of crores may come to Chandauli and new job opportunities can be created for thousands of youths.”

The Chief Minister said that various development initiatives in Chandauli have gained momentum under the double-engine government. A medical college built in memory of Baba Keenaram has become operational, and consent has been given for the installation of the saint’s statue on the premises.

He also announced that a long-pending demand for a district court has been approved. An integrated court complex costing over ₹200 crore will be built. It will house all district-level courts, along with residential facilities for judicial officers and advocate chambers.

The CM stated that Chandauli will benefit from improved connectivity via multiple expressways. He said, “The Purvanchal Expressway, which currently connects Lucknow to Ghazipur, is proposed to be extended to Sonbhadra via Chandauli. Its survey is underway.”

He also mentioned that the Ganga Expressway, nearing completion between Meerut and Prayagraj, is proposed to be extended to Ghazipur via Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, and Chandauli. Additionally, a Greenfield Expressway connecting Varanasi to Kolkata is under construction through Chandauli. “These developments will significantly enhance the district’s connectivity with state and national capitals,” CM Yogi said.

The CM further said development proposals from public representatives are being actively pursued. Proposals for additional bridges on the Ganga and an elevated bridge in Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar are also being considered.

CM Yogi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. On the first day, he visited Chandauli and participated in a tree plantation drive before addressing the press.