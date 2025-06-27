Chants & devotion fill streets as Lucknow marks Jagannath Rath Yatra

Chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Rama’ reverberated through several corners of the city that saw several processions taken out on Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. Devotees take part in a procession taken out by ISKCON on Jagannath Rath Yatra in Lucknow on Friday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

While many walked barefoot for kilometres, several swept the roads that lay ahead of the chariots of deities Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra.

In one of the parades, children dressed up as deities. Even elderly persons with difficulty walking also came to worship Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. All processions witnessed floral showers that continued throughout the procession.

Members of Marwadi Gali Rath Yatra Committee promoted the idea of ‘sarve bhavantu Shukinah’ (may all be happy) with the help of banners. Along with the chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’, ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, bhajans or devotional songs were also an integral part of the event.

Geeta Singh, 72, who participated in the parade organised by Radha Madhav Mandir in Daliganj despite her age-related ailments. A walker in her hands, she walked with several devotees for some distance. “When the lord calls his devotees, he also gives them strength,” said Singh.

At a procession taken out from Chardham Mandir, it was like life completing a circle for Piyush Gupta, 42. With a plate filled with puja items in his hands, Gupta was accompanied by his children Shikha and Sanchi. He said the day reminded him of his father. “We come to worship the deities during the Yatra without fail every year,” said Gupta.

In the programme organised by International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) from Ravindralaya, several youngsters participated with a similar zeal. Shubham, 22, and Atharva, 19, who were sweeping the roads to pave the way for the chariot, said tasks like such filled them with gratitude.

Gaudiya Math also observed the day. A procession on a boat was taken out by Lete Hue Hanumanji Mandir Committee.