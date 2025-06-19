Charge sheet against SP MP Barq, 22 others in Sambhal violence case

MEERUT The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a charge sheet against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and 22 others in connection with the violence that broke out near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal in November last year. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal Zia-ur-Rahman Barq. (File Photo)

Barq was accused of delivering a provocative speech that allegedly incited violence. Sohail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, was also initially named as an accused for allegedly provoking the crowd on the day of the violence. However, the SIT’s investigation did not find sufficient evidence to support the allegations against Sohail, and his name was omitted from the final charge sheet.

The charge sheet was filed under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 132 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others), 223(B) (disobeying orders lawfully promulgated by public servants), 324(5) (mischief causing damage of ₹1,00,000 or more), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 326(f) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 353(2) (deliberate creation, distribution, or publication of inaccurate information), 230 (false information), 231 (fabricating evidence), 61(2)A (criminal conspiracy) and section 3/4 of the Public Property Damage Act.

It was submitted in the MP-MLA court of the civil judge (senior division) at the Chandausi district court complex on Wednesday in connection with FIR number 335/2024 registered at the Kotwali Sambhal police station.

The FIR named SP MP Barq, Sohail Iqbal and 700-800 unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the BNS, including provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. As of now, 92 accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

On March 25, an SIT served a notice to Barq at his Delhi residence. He was later questioned for nearly four hours on April 8 at Nakhasa police station by the SIT officials led by Asmoli CO Kuldeep Singh.

SP (Sambhal) KK Bishnoi stated that the SIT had completed its probe based on factual evidence and presented the charge sheet in court. “We have submitted the charge sheet against 23 accused, including the MP, after thoroughly investigating all angles,” he said.

During the investigation, the role of Zafar Ali, president of the Jama Masjid Committee and a practicing advocate, also came under scrutiny. He was subsequently arrested based on emerging evidence of his involvement.

The case is one of 12 FIRs registered at the Sambhal Kotwali and Nakhasa police stations following the outbreak of violence on November 24. These include four murder cases. The SIT was tasked with probing all the cases and had previously filed charge sheets in 10 of them. The case involving the MP and the MLA’s son has been treated as the principal case in the entire episode by the police.

Barq had been accused of attempting to halt the survey and mobilise a crowd before the violence occurred. Several serious allegations were levelled against him during the investigation, including incitement through inflammatory speeches.

On November 19, 2024 the court of civil judge (senior division), Sambhal, ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid following a petition by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain. The court also appointed Ramesh Raghav as the advocate commissioner to carry out the survey. The advocate commissioner carried out an initial survey of the mosque and a second round of the survey began on November 24, sparking protests and violence.

During the latter, a large crowd gathered and began pelting police personnel with stones and opened fire. The clashes led to the deaths of four individuals and widespread arson, with several vehicles set ablaze by the enraged mob.