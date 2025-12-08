Charge sheet filed against Tauqeer Raza, 38 others in Bareilly violence case

MEERUT The police filed a charge sheet against Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza and 38 others in connection with the Bareilly violence that erupted near Shyamganj crossing on September 26. This is the first charge sheet by the Baradari police among more than a dozen cases registered across the city that day. All the named accused are behind bars while investigations continue to identify and arrest 32 other suspects, said SSP Anurag Arya on Monday. The violence broke out after Raza reportedly called upon his supporters to gather at the Islamia College grounds. Following Friday prayers, the crowd became unruly, forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge at multiple locations to control the situation. (Pic for representation)

Ten FIRs were lodged at five police stations on the same day, two of which were filed in Baradari police station.

The Shyamganj incident FIR was registered by Shyamganj outpost in-charge Akhilesh Upadhyay. The investigation was carried out by Baradari police station SSI Pushpendra Singh, who submitted the case file via Baradari SHO Dhananjay Pandey to the office of CO-III. From there, the charge sheet was forwarded to the court. It accuses Raza of conspiracy.

The police listed the following individuals as accused: Maulana Tauqeer, Dr Nafees, Farhan Raza Khan, Kaleem, Mobeen, councillor Anees Saqlain, Moin Siddiqui, Faizul Navi Khan, Arshad, Farhat Khan, Moin Ali, Azam, Umed, Mustaqeem, Arbaaz, Nazim Raza, Mohsin, Shakeeb, Rafiq, Zainul, Tauheen, Faisal, Mobeen Shah, Subhan, Shamshad, Jateem, Shaan, Nadeem, Rizwan, Aman Hussain, Idris, Iqbal, Nadeem Khan, Arif, Shafeel Ahmed, along with a 15-year-old minor.

Two major FIRs related to the Bareilly violence, one at Kotwali and the other at Baradari, have now been handed over to crime branch inspector Sanjay Dheer by SSP Anurag Arya.

The SSP said all 38 accused in the Baradari case, including Maulana Tauqeer, had been sent to jail by different courts. He added that the unidentified suspects were being traced.

The police were expected to file the subsequent charge sheets once the remaining 32 suspects are apprehended or identified, as the investigation into one of Bareilly’s most high-profile unrest cases continues.