Charges framed against Mukhtar Ansari in 2003 violence case
LUCKNOW The additional chief judicial magistrate’s (ACJM) court on Monday framed charges against former MLA from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari, in a case related to violence in Lucknow prison in 2003 and handed over a copy of the chargesheet filed in another case related with illegal possession of enemy property in Lucknow’s Dalibagh area.
Ansari, who is currently lodged in Banda jail, reached Lucknow court in the afternoon amid heavy police security.
Police personnel of Banda, Lucknow and CRPF provided security to Ansari. The former MLA remained in court for around one and a half hours and thereafter returned to Banda in police custody.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Ambresh Kumar Srivastava framed charges against Ansari in a 2003 case related to violence in Lucknow prison in which FIR was lodged at the Alambagh police station.
The court also handed over a copy of the chargesheet filed by the police in another case related with illegal possession of enemy property in Dalibagh area of the state capital.
Advocate Manoj Tripathi, district government counsel, appeared in court on behalf of the state government.
Advocate Qazi Sabih-ur-Rehman, who represented Ansari, stated that on the next hearing of the case, Ansari will appear before the court through video conferencing.
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had demolished two illegal three-storey residential buildings of Mukhtar Ansari’s sons in Dalibagh on August 27, 2020. These constructions were carried out in 2018 on around 20,000 sq ft land on enemy property.
Initially, these were illegally registered in the name of Rabia Begum, mother of Mukhtar Ansari. Thereafter, she gifted both the properties to Abbas and Umar – two sons of Mukhtar Ansari.
Abbas Ansari is now MLA from Mau. Mukhtar Ansari did not contest the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics