Cheap thrills, hooliganism: Beware! Lucknow police is watching

Hooliganism, seeking cheap thrills in vulgar songs may fetch one a date with the city police for the Men in Khaki are acting strictly with those crossing the limits. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A video also went viral on social media prompting immediate police action, on Monday.

Lucknow Police registered a case against a man after a video of a crowd dancing to the vulgar song right outside a temple in Narhi area of Hazratganj after Pran Pratistha was widely shared and criticised by netizens.

“A man identified as Mohit Gupta, of Lucknow was booked under Section 294(b) under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for singing, reciting or uttering an obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place. The FIR was registered on Monday evening and three including Gupta and his two associates were arrested on Tuesday,” said the Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh.

The 36-second video received 1.3 million views and 4k likes on X, which was posted by a user. The man wrote, “This song is played at Narhi Tiraha of Hazratganj. Just listen and decide what to do,” by tagging UP Police and DCP Central.

Swinging into action, UP police tagged Lucknow police X handle to act to which Lucknow police asked SHO Hazratganj to take necessary action.

Article 144 is also imposed in the city and Lucknow police in its earlier notification had ordered a peaceful procession warning strict action against hooliganism.

“Lucknow police will take stern action against those trying to disturb peace and tranquility. Heavy police force is deployed in the city to keep watch on such incidents,” said joint commissioner of Police, law and order Upendra Kumar Agarwal.