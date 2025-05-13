Cheers, tears & top scorers: Lucknow celebrates CBSE success

The sleepless nights of many students ended on Tuesday as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 results. It was a sigh of relief and a moment of pure joy as students, teachers and parents celebrated the impressive performances across the city. Lucknow Public School's students celebrate the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results of classes 10th and 12th, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI)

Schools echoed with cheers throughout the day as students, teachers, and parents gathered to rejoice in the outstanding results.

Sudhmedha Tiwari, a Class 12 student of The Millennium School who scored 98.2%, said her happiness knew no bounds. “I was happy with my performance, and so were my teachers and parents,” she said.

Yash Shukla, a Class 10 student of GD Goenka Public School who secured 98%, said he was at school when the results were announced. “I felt like a celebrity when everyone congratulated me. I am satisfied with my performance,” he said.

Uplabdhi Sachan, a Class 10 student at Study Hall School who also scored 98%, said she was preparing for her unit test scheduled for Wednesday when her cousin called with the news. “I was anxious after the Class 12 results came out, but when I saw my score, I was overwhelmed with joy,” she said.

Anahita Srivastava and Kumari Nayasa, both students of Army Public School, SP Marg, scored 97.8% and 98% in Class 12 and Class 10, respectively. “We were expecting good results, but topping the school was an unexpected delight,” said Srivastava. “My mother, who is also a teacher at my school, phoned me with the news. Seeing tears of joy in her eyes and her proud face was priceless. My father and grandparents even planned a party for me,” she added.

As the celebrations unfolded, some students posed for photographs, while others were draped in floral garlands as teachers congratulated them on their efforts.

Gauri Singh, a Class 12 PCB stream student from Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School who scored 97.8%, said her father, a teacher, was overwhelmed with emotion upon learning her result.

Nida Abdin, another student from RLB Memorial School, secured 97.2% in Class 12 (PCM stream). “I was chanting prayers as I entered my roll number on the website. As soon as my marksheet appeared, my mother jumped in joy and couldn’t stop smiling,” said Abdin.

Ananya Shukla, a Class 12 Humanities student of GD Goenka Public School who scored 97%, said she felt rewarded for her hard work. “I had hoped to score over 95%, but exceeding my expectations made me ecstatic. I’m now preparing for design exams and aspire to become a fashion designer,” she said.

Kavyanjali Singh Chauhan, a Class 12 Humanities student of SR Global School who secured 96.4%, said, “I was on top of the world when I saw my percentage. After seeing the results, my family and I visited a nearby temple to thank the Almighty for His blessings.”

Gauransh Singh and Shoa Fatima Ahmad, both students of Ankerite PS Academy, scored 94% and 93.4% respectively in Class 12. They, too, were on cloud nine after seeing their results.

Shaini Gupta and Vaishnavi Yadav of Amity International School scored 97.4% and 98.4% in Class 12 and Class 10, respectively. “My parents had ear-to-ear smiles on their faces. The result exceeded my expectations. It felt like the first goal of my academic life had been achieved today,” said Yadav.