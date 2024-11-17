Chemical shield cuts vector-borne diseases by 95% in 10 districts

A pilot initiative using chemical insecticides to combat vector-borne diseases has shown remarkable success in 10 districts of the state, with a reported 95% reduction in new cases, according to the state health department. The programme, employing pyrethroids—a synthetic chemical insecticide—was carried out in over 1,000 villages, benefiting a population of 21 lakh. The chemical was used in addition to the regular anti-larva spray (Sourced)

“This was the first time chemical sprays were tested inside homes in the state to target disease-spreading vectors,” said Dr Vikas Singhal, joint director of the vector-borne disease control programme. The initiative included districts such as Sitapur, Badaun, Bareilly, Hardoi, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Dehat, and Sonbhadra.

The chemical was used in addition to the regular anti-larva spray. Teams from the health, panchayati raj, and revenue departments worked in tandem, with field health workers, including accredited social health activists (ASHA) and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) monitoring fever cases post-application.

“This strategy ensured timely identification and evaluation of new cases, helping us gauge the impact of the intervention,” said Dr Singhal.

The post-application data showed a sharp decline in cases across all districts. For instance, Badaun, which reported a peak of 153 cases in a single day in September, saw that figure drop to just one case on October 27. The district saw a sharper decline from 1,277 cases last year to 452 this year.

Similarly, Bareilly, which reported 1,105 malaria cases from January to August 2023, recorded only 815 cases in the same period this year. Hardoi reported 289 cases this year compared to 1,054 in 2023, and Pilibhit reported only 20 cases this year, down from 318.

Despite October being the peak season for malaria and dengue, the number of new cases remained significantly low. “New cases have not stopped entirely, but the reduction is so significant that there’s no longer a threat of an outbreak,” Dr Singhal added.