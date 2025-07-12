Chhangur Baba, associate interrogated: ‘Conversion nexus thrived by zeroing in on easy targets’

Startling revelations have emerged following the interrogation of Balrampur religious conversion nexus kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba and his close associate Neetu Naveen Rohra alias Nasreen, senior police officials privy to the investigation said on Saturday. Balrampur religious conversion nexus kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba (FILE PHOTO)

For instance, people visiting ‘dargahs’ for fulfillment of wishes were easy targets for religious conversion, the officials added.

The wishes of such people ranged from the desire to have children, cure long-term illness as well as achieve financial and professional growth, the officials further said.

Besides, some Hindu women and families with liberal religious beliefs were also on the radar of the conversion nexus for gradually brainwashing them to convert to Islam, the officials added.

Senior police officials confirmed that the two key accused in the conversion nexus case made similar disclosures during their interrogation since Thursday afternoon.

Saturday was the duo’s third day in police custody after a Lucknow court on Wednesday allowed their seven day police custody remand (PCR) to the UP ATS squad from Thursday (July 10) to July 16, the officials said.

Investigators have discovered a list of similar followers maintained in registers by the kingpin and his associates, the officials added.

An ATS official stated that the kingpin confessed to having around 5,000 followers with the same profile -- Hindu by birth and later embracing Islam after being brainwashed or through other different means.

“We are collecting details of similar cases with different backgrounds, educational and financial profiles,” he said.

The case of the kingpin’s close associate Neetu and her husband Naveen Rohra was a glaring one, the ATS official said.

The Mumbai-based couple belonged to a rich Sindhi family and their visit to a dargah there made them vulnerable to religious conversion, the official said.

He further said the couple met the kingpin there for the first time and later developed blind faith in him after becoming parents of a girl.

“Gradually, the couple, along with their minor child embraced Islam, and shifted base to Balrampur’s Madhpur village, leaving their family business worth over ₹100 crore in 2015. The couple got involved in the religious conversion nexus of the kingpin,” he added.

The official also said a Lucknow-based woman Gunja Gupta was lured into a relationship with a man, who introduced himself as Amit and gradually forced her to embrace Islam after taking her to an annual ‘urs’ to a Dargah in Balrampur around two years ago. He said Amit was originally Abu Ansari.

“Gunja Gupta recently returned to the Hindu fold after which Abu Ansari and two of his relatives, Dr Abu Saeed and Rakiba, were arrested in the matter,” the official said.

Another ATS official said that one Aamir Khan was arrested from Faridabad, Haryana on Friday for dragging a Hindu girl for conversion to Islam after taking her to a dargah in Delhi.

He said one Pintu Pandey converted to Islam after being brainwashed while a Brahmin woman of Balrampur was forced to embrace Islam after being threatened that she would be framed in a criminal case related to atrocities on Dalits.