Government’s focus on development, not appeasement: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that his government has raised the living standard of the people by focusing on development rather than appeasement. Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath with others during a public meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections, in Moradabad on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the first of his five public meetings in Moradabad on Monday ahead of the urban local bodies’ polls, Adityanath said his government was pursuing the policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and mentioned Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, an artisan from Moradabad.

“Both the President and the Prime Minister recognised his accomplishments. Prime Minister Modi also presented handmade artwork of Hussain to the Chancellor of Germany,” the chief minister added.

“Earlier, when the brass industry in Moradabad was experiencing a downturn, the artisans had begun migrating. Today, Moradabad’s brass business is achieving its glory in our government. Now, exports have increased and today these are globally known,” he said.

He listed the various initiatives undertaken by the double engine BJP governments for the people and spoke of how his government had ensured respect for the rule of law.

“Now there is no ‘mafia raj’ in UP. There are no cases of extortions, or kidnappings for ransom. The common man feels safe and the mafia-goons who used to call the shots earlier are now begging for mercy with placards around their necks,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Striking a chord with the people, he reminded the audience that he had come to Moradabad despite the weather not being so good.

“I was drawn here by the affection of the people,” he said.