Challenges will shape your personality: Yogi Adityanath to young IAS officers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed trainee IAS officers to work with a positive attitude and gain the trust of the people. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with young IAS officers in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

He also gave them the mantra of “communication, coordination, and positivity” in order to have a fruitful career.

“Becoming an essential part of the administration of a large state like Uttar Pradesh is filled with significant challenges, and these challenges will shape your personality,” he said while interacting with 16 trainee officers of the UP cadre of the IAS 2021 batch.

“As an IAS officer, you will have the responsibility of working from joint magistrates to the highest positions in government and formulating policies. On such occasions, you should have a sense of public welfare in your mind,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the initial five–six years of their work will pave the way for their career for the next 30-35 years.

“During your transfers, if people are saddened by your departure, understand that you are moving in the right direction,” he said.

“Currently, there are thousands of pending revenue cases, and people are awaiting swift justice, and you can fulfill their expectations,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of communication in matters of law and order, he mentioned that no matter how large the crowd or how intense the anger is, if there is proper communication, then every problem can be solved.

Officers who had been deployed in positions such as BDO, sub collector, and CDPO in districts such as Ayodhya, Kanpur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Moradabad, Agra, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Jhansi, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Varanasi also shared their experiences during the dialogue.

These young officers, who are now prepared for the second phase of their training, not only discussed the challenges of their respective districts, but also acquainted him with the innovations they had introduced.