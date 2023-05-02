Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Khelo India University Games: Mascot, anthem & logo to be launched in Lko on Friday

Khelo India University Games: Mascot, anthem & logo to be launched in Lko on Friday

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2023 08:07 PM IST

The Games will commence at the Babu Banarasi Das University cricket ground in Lucknow, and will end on June 3 at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra announced that a launch ceremony of the upcoming Khelo India University Games will be organised on May 5 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, to release the mascot, logo and anthem of the competition, on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)

On the day, he held a meeting to discuss the Games to be held on May 25.

The Games will commence at the Babu Banarasi Das University cricket ground in Lucknow, and will end on June 3 at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

He took the example of the Global Investors’ Summit and G20 Summit recently held in Lucknow and said that the organisation of the event should follow in those footsteps, stressing that the safety of female athletes should be well taken care of, as well as the cleanliness, and food and stay arrangements for the athletes travelling from across the country.

The tournaments are taking place across four cities of U.P. Twelve of these events will be organised at eight venues in Lucknow - judo, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, rugby, athletics and fencing being a few among them. Swimming, kabaddi, basketball, weightlifting and boxing will take place in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and yogasana and wrestling will be held in Varanasi. Rowing, which is being included in the Khelo India University Games, will take place at the Water Sports Complex in Gorakhpur.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare, Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary, basic education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, Inderjit Singh, municipal commissioner, among other officers concerned were present during this meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anthem
anthem
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out