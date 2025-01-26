City likely to get four flood pumping stations before monsoon

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has taken up the construction of two of the four flood-pumping stations proposed near the Gomti River to prevent rainwater from flooding several city areas, officials said. These pumping stations, each to operate at a capacity of 400 kilolitres, aim to improve drainage during heavy rains and ensure public safety. “The system will lift rainwater and direct it to the river, mitigating waterlogging,” an official explained. (File)

Manoj Sagar, an LDA official, said the authority had started work on two stations near G20 Road and Basant Kunj Green Corridor. They were likely to be completed by April, he added. Meanwhile, a tender has been issued for another station, and the process will be taken up for the fourth one soon. These two projects will be located at Gau Ghat and Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.

On January 20, the state government approved ₹13.08 crore as the first instalment for the ₹37.37 crore project. LDA officials confirmed that the project was slated to be completed before the monsoon this year.

Sagar said the pumping stations will prevent water from entering city drains during high water levels in the Gomti. “The system will lift rainwater and direct it to the river, mitigating waterlogging,” he explained.

According to the government order, the state government has directed the LDA to strictly adhere to financial rules, technical standards, and environmental clearances. All purchases, including VT propeller pumps, transformers, and DG sets, will follow a competitive bidding process.

To ensure accountability, officials have been instructed to use funds exclusively for the approved project. Utilization certificates must be submitted after completion. Any changes exceeding 10% of the original project cost or design will require prior approval from the competent authority.

The project also includes a five-year maintenance plan, with costs determined through competitive bidding. The finance department, which approved the allocation on December 27, emphasized the importance of maintaining quality in construction and equipment procurement.