Civic negligence keeps city in the ‘dark’ ahead of festival of lights

Despite repeated instructions from municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar to ensure all streetlights are repaired ahead of the Diwali season, several residential and commercial areas in Lucknow continue to remain in darkness due to dysfunctional or missing lights. Dysfunctional street lights pose a risk to commuters at Shaheed Path in Gomti Nagar Extension. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

With just a week left for the festivities, on-ground conditions present a picture of civic negligence as residents struggle with unsafe, poorly lit roads.

During recent review meetings, the municipal commissioner had directed officials to inspect every zone and fix faulty streetlights. However, a ground check by Hindustan Times on Saturday night revealed that many areas continue to face persistent darkness. Commuters and residents said that despite multiple complaints, neither new lights have been installed nor the damaged ones repaired.

In Gomti Nagar Extension, particularly along the stretch connecting to the G-20 Road, most streetlights remain non-functional, while at several points, poles are missing lights altogether.

“I have been using this route for five years, and not once have I seen all the lights in working order,” said Prabhakar, a resident of Gomti Nagar (Sector 4).

A similar condition was witnessed on Saturday night near Dayal Paradise and Kisan Bazaar in Vibhuti Khand, where several lights have been out of order for months. Although the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) recently sanctioned funds for repair work, only a few points have been fixed.

The situation is no better on the newly developed 900-metre stretch connecting the old DG House to the 1090 Crossing, managed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Multiple lights were found dysfunctional. Residents living along the road said the new streetlights stopped functioning within a week of installation, while many poles are now missing lights altogether.

However, executive engineer Manoj Sagar said the lights became dysfunctional and were sent for repair, adding that the remaining ones are going kaput due to short circuits.

In Jankipuram Extension (Sector 11), residents frequently complain of faulty streetlights and delayed responses from the LMC helpline. Similar complaints have been reported from Aliganj, especially near the police station and adjoining residential pockets.

Aliganj ward corporator Prithvi Gupta earlier raised the issue during a recent LMC House meeting, saying no lasting action had been taken in his area despite repeated requests. “People are facing daily inconvenience, but repair work remains slow and inconsistent,” he said.

Responding to the growing complaints, LMC chief engineer (electrical) Manoj Prabhat said on Sunday, “Around 1,700 streetlights are being repaired daily. We aim to make all lights functional before the festivals. Talks with the LDA for taking over Gomti Nagar Extension are in the final stage, after which maintenance there will also be handled by the LMC.”