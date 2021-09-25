Civil services exam results out, three cheers for Lucknow

LUCKNOW An engineer, a commerce graduate and a law graduate from Lucknow, among others, cleared the all-India civil services exam, results of which were declared on Friday.

Vidhu Shekhar, 28, was among the top scorers in the UPSC examination. With an all-India rank (AIR) 54, this alumni from La Martiniere College, Lucknow, proved there’s no short cut to success. In 2018, Vidhu cracked the UPSC

exam with a rank of 173 and got into the Indian Revenue Services (IRS). The next year, he scored an AIR of 191 but attempted the exam again, hoping for a better rank.

“Short-term goals, consistency, and strong will power are key ingredients for scoring well in the UPSC examination. I studied for 6-8 hours daily,” he said.

Vidhu did B Tech in information technology from IIIT Allahabad in 2016 and joined a tech firm as software engineer and started preparing for civil services. Currently, he was undergoing training at NADT (National Academy of Direct Taxes), Nagpur.

“Family played the most important role in my life,” shared Vidhu. His father, Dr Nishith Rai was earlier the vice-chancellor of DSMRU while his mother is a home-maker. He also added that technology played a major role in his success and he relied on it to a great extent.

During the pandemic, he prepared from his home in Lucknow. “The pandemic didn’t affect my studies much as I preferred online classes and test series, but a lot of mental stress was caused due to the fear of getting infected by the virus,” revealed Vidhu.

Shivakshi Dixit, 25, of Lucknow was first introduced to the world of civil services by her mother, who is a teacher. She told Shivakshi that it needs sheer dedication and hard work to qualify the civil services exam. Shivakshi qualified the state PCS exam earlier this year and secured AIR 64 in the civil services exam.

“The key is having faith in hard work. This was my second attempt at the civil services exam. In the first attempt, I couldn’t even qualify the prelims exam but decided to give it another shot,” said Shivakshi. An alumna of La Martiniere Girls’ College, she completed her graduation in commerce from a Delhi University college before starting preparations for the civil services exam.

Isha Singh, 26, another Lucknowite and alumna of La Martiniere Girls’ College cleared the civil services exam and was selected for Indian Police Services by scoring an AIR 191. Singh, who graduated from the National Law School Bangalore in 2018, said: “My motivation to enter the services was to serve the people. I love to work on issues regarding human rights and justice.”

She is a third-generation police officer in her family. Her mother, Abha Singh (lawyer, activist, bureaucrat) was also in the services. Her father, YP Singh, was an IPS of the Maharashtra cadre. “Your basic goal should be to serve the country and to take the country to the next level,” Isha advised current IPS aspirants.