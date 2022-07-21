Class 12 student jumps into canal in Muzaffarnagar after tiff with family, untraceable
A 19-year-old school girl jumped into Ganga Canal on the outskirts of Bhopa town in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after having a quarrel with her family members, police said.
The girl, a student of class 12 in Morna town of Muzaffarnagar, is feared drowned as the police were not able to find the body till Thursday evening, circle officer of Bhopa area Girija Shankar said.
“Initial investigation revealed that the girl had some quarrel with her family on Wednesday. In fit of rage, she left the house along with her school bag and boarded a private bus. On reaching the Madhya Ganga Canal Bridge she got off the bus and jumped into the canal,” the CO said.
Two divers sitting near the canal side Kanwar camp (organised during the Kanwar Yatra) jumped into the canal but could not trace the girl due to strong water current. They, however, found her school bag.
The CO said the girl was identified through the Aadhaar card recovered from the school bag and her family members in Chachrauli village were informed.
Nightmarish ride for motorists using Kalwa Bridge in Thane
With work on the new Kalwa Bridge still under way, the one-minute stretch of the second Kalwa Bridge, a major link between Thane and Navi Mumbai, and further to Mumbai-Pune Expressway, now takes one hour to cross. Kalwa residents and office goers commuting between Thane and Navi Mumbai have to face a nightmare every day on this stretch.
No need to be happy about clean chit, Kunwar Vijay on sacrilege SIT report
Days after the Punjab government released the final report of the special investigation team into the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, which ruled out any political link, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Thursday said “no one needs to be happy” about the clean chit as the case of post-sacrilege police firing incidents is still pending in court.
One injured as slab collapses in a building in Seawoods
An incident of slab collapse at a CIDCO building was reported on Thursday. The incident that occurred in Gurukripa Society, Seawoods, at 4am caused injury to the ear of a resident, Sanjay Pawar (52), who was sleeping at that time. CIDCO issued a statement saying the examination of the building was in process.
MVA’s favourite prosecutor removed from ₹52.89-crore cheating case against BJP leader
Advocate Pradip Gharat who had represented the state government in several high-profile cases during the tenure of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime has been taken off the cheating case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya. On Tuesday, Gharat received a letter from the law and judiciary department, removing him as special public prosecutor in the case. Bharatiya is accused of duping the Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of ₹52.89 crore during 2011-15.
Amritsar shootout: Police trying to trace vehicle that dropped gangsters at encounter site
A day after two gangsters, accused of shooting Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, were killed in an exchange of fire at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the Punjab Police have launched a hunt to trace the vehicle suspected to have dropped the duo at the encounter site.
