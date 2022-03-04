Class 5 student scales Kedarkantha peak
Lucknow Adhoxaj Shukla, a Class 5 student, brought laurels to the city by scaling Kedarkantha, a mountain peak of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. Its elevation is 12,500 ft and it is located within Govind Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarkashi district.
“He is one of the youngest to scale this summit. The summit climb of Kedarkantha is not easy as the entire stretch is not only steep but tricky,” said his mother, Dr Parul Shukla.
The boy said that he learnt an important lesson that one should never say die. He said, “Different tasks eventually make one strong.” On being asked what helped him to complete the summit climb, he said, “It’s a mind game- where there is a will, there is a way! Koshish karne waaloen ke kabhi haar nahi hoti”……
His father Dr Skand Shukla said, “He started the trek on December 25, 2021 from Sankri village which was the orientation camp and climbed the summit on December 27, 2021 sunrise.”
“Adhoxaj was part of an expedition organized by Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), an international federation of hostel associations. His accomplishment has been recognized and applauded by the programme officer, YHAI, Gulzar Kashmiri and Kedarkanth camp leader, Laxmi Mordekar,” said Dr Parul Shukla.
Adhoxaj Shukla is a student of Class 5 in City Montessori School, Cambridge Section, Gomti Nagar Extension. CMS founder, Jagdish Gandhi applauded the courage and determination of Adhoxaj and wished him success in all his future endeavours.
